Fox News Host Admits Being 'Turned On' By Biden's Cursing

Fox News and Fox Business contributor and host Kennedy told the Outnumbered crew earlier today that finding out President Biden curses out some aides "turned me on."

Axios reported that behind closed doors, President Biden can take some of his staffers to the woodshed.

Kayleigh McEnany praised Trump for being himself everywhere (Not anything to gloat about) and passed on to Kennedy.

"He's really not Amtrak Joe and I think there, you know, Emily points out a really important difference," Kennedy said. "You know, it's like swearing at people."

"It's a quirk. Kind of turned me on when I heard that the president gets angry and volatile. I'm not gonna lie," she said.

Kennedy then proceeded to bash Biden on everything else.

It's a bizarre thing to claim you're turned on by a president berating staffers, but this is what the GOP, Fox News and other Trump media minions have become.

Violence and profanity is now a right-wing aphrodisiac.

