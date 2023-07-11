Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023

This is a beautiful mockery of the logic (I use that term loosely) that the right uses to rationalize their phobia of drag queens and the entire LGBTQ+ community. But then again, these are the same people who will argue until they are blue in the face that guns don't kill people and then turn around to say a library book will make their kid gay, or even - gasp! - trans!!

the banana peel factory sucks pic.twitter.com/wJkJJAr3Jh — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) June 26, 2023

Just to be safe, keep your distance from those banana peel people. If you see one, just split. They don't have any appeal anyway.

Open thread below...

