The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Banana Peel Factory

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

The Banana Peel Factory

This is a beautiful mockery of the logic (I use that term loosely) that the right uses to rationalize their phobia of drag queens and the entire LGBTQ+ community. But then again, these are the same people who will argue until they are blue in the face that guns don't kill people and then turn around to say a library book will make their kid gay, or even - gasp! - trans!!

Just to be safe, keep your distance from those banana peel people. If you see one, just split. They don't have any appeal anyway.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/banana-peel-factory

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version