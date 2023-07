Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 20:33 Hits: 4

Violence erupted in France following the fatal police shooting of a teen. President Macron has, in part, blamed video games for the clashes. Other world leaders have used this widely debunked theory.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/07/1186531906/macron-is-far-from-the-first-leader-to-blame-violence-on-debunked-video-game-the