Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 11:53 Hits: 9

President Biden is trying to get credit for the economy by embracing the slogan of "Bidenomics" to describe his spending plans and the strong jobs market. But voters are skeptical.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/08/1186631592/bidenomics-is-everywhere-heres-what-it-could-mean-for-the-election