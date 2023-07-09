Classy MAGA GOPer Retweeted X-Rated Pictures Of Hunter Biden

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 17:30 Hits: 3

Ultra MAGA State Sen. Wendy Rogers sponsored a bill earlier this year to block minors from watching online pornography. However, she seemed to think that was OK when she retweeted explicit images of Hunter Biden. Republicans love Hunter's dick pics. And now, she could face criminal charges for revenge porn.

AzFamily reports:

Late Wednesday, Sen. Wendy Rogers, who sponsored a bill earlier this year in an attempt to block minors from watching online pornography, retweeted a video that contained X-rated images of Hunter Biden, to her more than 300,000 followers on Twitter. The social media platform allows adolescents from as young as 13 years old to sign up without age restrictions and allows adult content to be posted. In her retweet, Rogers wrote, "It's all here in black and white. Oh, and apparently in NBC living color."

Her defense is that she's an idiot.

Rogers, the Republican state senator for the Flagstaff area, has since removed the video. State Senate President Warren Petersen, also a Republican, released a statement to Arizona's Family, calling Roger's retweet a mistake. "[Rogers] didn't realize those images were in that video until it was brought to her attention, and she immediately removed the video from her feed," Petersen said.

She still broke the law.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/classy-maga-goper-retweeted-x-rated