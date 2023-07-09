Chuck Todd Finds Another Magical 'Centrist' GOP Unicorn

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023

Chuck Todd proves once again he's very bad at his job as he allows North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to pretend he's some sort of moderate while discussing the 6 week abortion ban he signed in his state. Todd opened up his show talking about the different "culture war issues" various Republican presidential candidates are running on, and he's part of how he described Burgum prior to the start of the interview:

He’s a 66-year-old former software executive and two-term governor. And yes he is self funding much of his presidential campaign right now. In April, Burgum signed a law that did ban abortion at six weeks and he has signed eight bills into law that have been pushed by his conservative legislature that limits the rights of transgender North Dakotans. But at the same time, he is arguing that Republicans will do better in 2024 if they focus solely on pocket-book issues. read more

