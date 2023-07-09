Creepy Election Denier Chases Gov. Katie Hobbs Through The Gym

Articles

Sunday, 09 July 2023

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was being followed around the gym by election-denier Jordan Conradson from the fake news site Gateway Pundit. It's pretty creepy to watch. And he kept referring to the Governor as "Miss Hobbs." She's married, and he should refer to her as the Governor.

"Miss Hobbs, is that you?" he asks as he chases her through the gym. "How's it going?"

Well, things aren't great if you have some creep following you. In his post about the incident, he mentions her security detail several times as if it's odd that she has protection from nut cases like him.

"So, you know, I have some questions about the election in Arizona," he says, then he rattles off a list of questions. And questions about that election have been addressed ad nauseam.

So, without listing his stupid questions, let's talk about why loser Kari Lake lost to Hobbs. Lake is so unlikeable that she failed to win over more Republican voters. They went for Hobbs, the Democrat.

Deseret News reports:

Every election is bound to have crossover voters, but the number of Republican-leaning voters who turned out for Hobbs was "astonishing," said Benny White, an attorney and longtime Republican election observer and analyst who reviewed cast vote data, which was obtained through a public records request. read more

