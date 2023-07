Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 23:59 Hits: 5

Raskin gave himself until July to announce his plans. He was weighing a reelection campaign against a run for the U.S. Senate. He went into remission for cancer in April.

(Image credit: Catie Dull/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/07/1184646367/maryland-rep-jamie-raskin-passes-on-senate-announces-house-reelection-run