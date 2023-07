Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 09:01 Hits: 7

The 90-year-old Californian's long absence and current condition raise questions about the institution's ability to deal with its internal issues of aging or disability.

(Image credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/08/1186436422/feinsteins-return-to-the-senate-recalls-its-past-heroics-and-persistent-problems