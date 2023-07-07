Fox News Hosts Call For Armed Retail Workers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 19:04 Hits: 2

On Fox News' The Five, the conservatives on the panel were enraged that a Colorado market employee was fired for filming thieves stealing, of all things laundry detergent.

The company has a policy that all employees are not to be involved in any way during a theft. The employee was filming and mocking the thieves right in front of them as they loaded up the car. He could have easily been beaten or worse for his trouble while he chose to get a viral video going.

Greg Gutfeld jumped in and said he wants supermarkets and other retail stores to hire posses just like the wild west to wait around and if someone is robbing the store, then they could rob it back and as a reward would receive 10% of its value. See, easy peasy!

"If this is legal, why can't taking that stuff away from them be legal?" Gutfeld asked. "You should go steal it back."

Yawn. The entire country is not being overrun by robbers like an Escape from New York movie. Charles Hurt, a Fox News contributor signed onto the idea and upped the ante.

"I actually love that idea," Hurt said. "I think that you could, but you'd want people to kind of know what they were doing."

Then he gave a shadow shout out to the NRA.

"You want armed people to be doing and to do it."

"It's not my idea, but I love it," Gutfeld replied.

Hurt was very upset that stores refuse to enforce shoplifting and said it endangered employees. By the way, there was nobody in danger from the detergent robbers caught in the video they watched.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/fox-news-hosts-have-armed-retail-workers