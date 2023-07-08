The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Not Your Grandfather's Hand Jive

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Not Your Grandfather's Hand Jive

The tweeter who posted this wrote that "you really can’t appreciate how unhinged the school dance scene is in Grease until you put it to Rob Zombie." I don't know. To me, it kind of normalized it more that made it seem unhinged. Either way, it's definitely the mashup you didn't know you needed.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/not-your-grandfathers-hand-jive

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version