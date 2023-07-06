Child Rapist Jesse Watters Called A 'Hoax' Sentenced To Life In Prison

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 19:19 Hits: 4

Remember Jesse Watters’ smear campaign against a 10-year-old rape victim who fled Ohio to get an abortion in Indiana?

Watters didn’t mention anyone at the supposed news network that employs him having done any investigation but that didn’t stop him from attacking other media for reporting on the girl’s rape, which he described as “another hoax.” C&L reported on Watters' vile misogyny last year, when the story broke:

"Are you telling me no one is trying to arrest the child rapist in Ohio?" Waters said. "Because I know Ohio. And they don't tolerate that there. So, where do we stand?" "If this horrific story isn't accurate, and the abortion doctor and the Indianapolis Star are misleading us, and the mainstream media and the President of the United States seizing on another hoax -- this is absolutely shameful," he added. "And fits a pretty dangerous pattern of politically timed disinformation."

Project much, Jesse? Maybe the reason he didn’t do any investigating is that it would have ruined his smear campaign. On Wednesday, Watters was proven the disinforming hoaxer. The man who confessed to raping and impregnating the then-9-year-old was sentenced to life in prison.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/child-rapist-jesse-watters-called-hoax