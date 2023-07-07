The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Look Who Woke Up And Realized 'Trump And Abortion' Hurts GOP

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Look Who Woke Up And Realized 'Trump And Abortion' Hurts GOP

Republican strategists are starting to admit that two gargantuan problems stand in their way: abortion and Donald Trump.

“Any state where Republicans have trouble with suburban voters because of the Trump brand, they had double trouble with suburban voters because of abortion politics," one Republican strategisttold The Hill’s Alexander Bolton about the 2022 midterm elections. "It was for no reason because there is no chance a federal ban on abortion happens, ever,” the source added, peddling a laughable lie.

The stated goal of the anti-abortion zealots who have been a driving force behind the Republican Party for decades has always been to end abortion in the U.S., full stop. Take the present positioning of the premier forced birther organization in the country, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. The group is currently trying to coalesce Republicansaround a 15-week abortion ban, insisting that every GOP presidential candidate pledge to sign such a bill at a minimum.  

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/look-who-woke-and-realized-trump-and

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version