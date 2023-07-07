Look Who Woke Up And Realized 'Trump And Abortion' Hurts GOP

Articles

Republican strategists are starting to admit that two gargantuan problems stand in their way: abortion and Donald Trump.

“Any state where Republicans have trouble with suburban voters because of the Trump brand, they had double trouble with suburban voters because of abortion politics," one Republican strategisttold The Hill’s Alexander Bolton about the 2022 midterm elections. "It was for no reason because there is no chance a federal ban on abortion happens, ever,” the source added, peddling a laughable lie.

The stated goal of the anti-abortion zealots who have been a driving force behind the Republican Party for decades has always been to end abortion in the U.S., full stop. Take the present positioning of the premier forced birther organization in the country, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. The group is currently trying to coalesce Republicansaround a 15-week abortion ban, insisting that every GOP presidential candidate pledge to sign such a bill at a minimum.

