A Primer On The Trump Document Indictments

Leigh McGowan, aka Politics Girl, gives a primer on the Trump document indictments, countering the right wing's lies and attempts to conflate the issues in order to confuse us. She quickly but thoroughly explains the three types of documents and what laws are applicable for each. The facts she lays out are definitely not something you will ever see on Fox or Newsmax.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/primer-trump-document-indictments

