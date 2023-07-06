Fox News Host Has Vapors Over Dems 'Teaching Her Kids About Sex'

Articles

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas claimed a new WSJ poll found American values are in decline, but the poll is almost three months old.

The Fox News chyron said it was a new poll too, but it was revealed on March 27th. (Who decides what is news? And who decides what is an "American value"? The Wall Street Journal? Really?)

Please note that it's once again the Murdoch Fox News channel reporting on the Murdoch Wall Street Journal poll without noting the monopoly. Fox does this more often with the Murdoch New York Post, but still.

Fox News host Julie Banderas introduced the poll results and then launched into their righteous cause to ban children's books that Republicans claimed have pornographic material in them to justify her view that the morals of this country have fallen into the tank.

Former NY State Senator Davids Carlucci said it was because of the extreme partisanship we see today and made the usual "can't we all just work together and get along" meme.

But Banderas had other ideas.

"I'm going to have to disagree with you on that," Banderas said. "I do not believe that Democrats and Republicans share the same values, because I'm a parent, and I teach my children values."

(Only Republicans teach their kids about morals and values, gotcha.)

