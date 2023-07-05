Pence Weighs In On Cocaine-Gate In Painfully Stupid Way

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 19:58 Hits: 2

Cocaine was found on the ground floor of the White House, close to where visitors taking tours of the West Wing are directed to leave their cellphones. Anyone could have dropped it or deliberately left it for nefarious reasons. Someone could have wanted to make Hunter Biden appear to be doing drugs again. Who knows.

Former Vice President Mike Pence weighed in on cocaine-gate during an interview on Wednesday with Hugh Hewitt.

"If cocaine had been found in the Trump-Pence West Wing, what would the news cycle look like today?" Hewitt asked the former Vice President.

"Unbelievable. It would be wall to wall, and frankly, it should be," Pence said. "I mean, if the news accounts I read are right, this was in, this was not in the White House complex, right? I mean, you and I know the terrain real well. This was in the residence itself if I understand. It was in the library in the White House."

"We ought to know in real time who brought and left cocaine on a table in the residence in the White House, but I'm not holding my breath," Pence said.

"I mean, if the news accounts I read are right, this was not in the White House complex, right?" he continued. "This was in the residence itself, if I understand."

Pence added that he would like "to know in real-time who brought and left cocaine on a table in the residence in the White House."

"But I'm not holding my breath," he said.

Hewitt noted that the cocaine was not found in the White House residence.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/mike-pence-weighs-cocaine-gate-painfully