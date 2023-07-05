Detective Trump Is On The Case!

Articles

Wednesday, 05 July 2023

Cocaine was found in the White House on the ground floor, close to where visitors taking tours of the West Wing are directed to leave their cellphones. So, everyone wants to know where it came from, but the problem is that anyone could have left it there.

However, former President Donald Trump, a crack detective, just accused Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and special prosecutor Jack Smith of being cocaine users.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Trump insisted on his Truth Social platform. "But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was "very small," & it wasn't really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!"

Then, the twice-indicted former President brought up classified documents that he keeps alleging that the President has.

