Fox Host: Democrats 'Just Spent Gazillions Of Dollars' Trying To Control Weather

Fox & Friends' Rachel Campos-Duffy doubled down on the conspiracy theory being pushed by her cohost Joey Jones the previous day. As we discussed here, Jones and climate change denier Marc Morano attacked the White House for merely being open to the idea of studying how blocking sunlight from hitting Earth’s surface might be a way to limit global warming, while pushing the conspiracy theory that the government was already doing so using chemtrails.

During yet another of their hourly segments carping about long lines at airports, and using it as an another excuse to go after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and again pretend he's not qualified for his job, Fox played a clip of Buttigieg discussing some of the flight cancellations over the weekend being due to sever weather across the country, and here's now Duffy and her counterpart Steve Doocy responded.

