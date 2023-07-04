Newsmax Host's Interview With Harvard Students Is A FAIL

Articles

Newsmax isn't a serious news network. One of the weirdest moments with host Greg Kelly is when he spent an entire segment slamming the Bidens' dog, Champ. There are a lot of odd segments on that network.

This time it was Newsmax's Mike Carter to try to do a gotcha with Harvard students he spoke to about the Supreme Court's recent Affirmative Action ruling in which the highest court in the land is trying to un-woke student admissions by shitting all over Black students.

"Not everyone was so open-minded here at Harvard," Carter said on Monday.

"I freaking hate the Supreme Court," one student told Carter. "It's a bunch of corrupt assholes who clearly don't have the interest of the people. They have the interest of whoever's paying them."

We agree!

"Should we evaluate students based off of merit or based off of skin color?" Carter asked in his super serious gotcha voice.

"Sorry, I think you're asking leading questions, and I don't think you're really doing the math," the student replied.

"No, you don't think we should evaluate kids based off of merit?" Carter asked again as the student walked away.

We need to go after white affirmative action: Legacy admissions, thankyouverymuch.

