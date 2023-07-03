AOC Slams Supreme Court's 'Authoritarian Expansion Of Power'

Articles

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's Dana Bash that the reactionary conservatives on the Supreme Court should have their power limited because their actions have created a very troubling "authoritarian expansion of power" that puts our nation's democracy at risk.

During the lengthy interview, the CNN host asked about AOC's push to expand the court to thirteen justices and asked if there was some way that the justices' power could somehow be limited.

"I truly do and this is not a new -- this is not a new development in history. This is part of our system of checks and balances," she said.

"The courts, if they were to proceed without any check on their power, without any balance on their power, then we will see an undemocratic and frankly would be a dangerous authoritarian expansion of power."

AOC outlined their recent ethics violations and divisive actions that has overturned decades of Supreme Court precedents, throwing civil and human rights in the garbage can.

There also must be a level of tools to deal with misconduct, overreach, and abuse of power and the Supreme Court has not been receiving the adequate oversight necessary in order to preserve their own legitimacy. and in the process, being themselves have been destroying the legitimacy of the court, which is profoundly dangerous for our entire democracy.

AOC is right on point.

