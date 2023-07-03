GOP Candidate Trashes Trump -- On Newsmax!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 July 2023 17:41 Hits: 2

Former Republican mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island Steve Laffey assailed Trump on Newsmax after his recent indictments by the special counsel, saying they are "damning."

The Newsmax host brought up the blockbuster audio uncovered by CNN where Trump admits he didn't declassify top-secret documents he was showing to Mark Meadows' ghostwriter.

"Does it undermine the president's claim that he declassified all of these documents before leaving the office?" he asked.

Laffey replied, "It's damning. And I think he's going to jail for a long time."

Laffee has thrown his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination, choosing the Chris Christie pathway there. He launched into a tirade against Trump that one rarely, if ever, hears about Trump on NewsmaxTV.

His reactions to this show his narcissism. And by the way, who's laughing with him about secret documents? At the end, who's getting the Cokes? The whole thing is now at the point where it's my party and the reaction of other people running for president is bizarre. They want to pardon him. They don't want, you know, Trump is calling Jack Smith deranged. Jack Smith's anything but deranged. He just came back from the Hague. He's put murderers in jail. I wouldn't want to face the guy. Trump needs to get out of the race and get out now so we can focus on the real problems in America. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/steve-laffey-trump-indictments-hes-going