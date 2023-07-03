Buttigieg Drops Truth Bomb On The GOP About Biden's Economy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 July 2023

Sometimes Democrats aren't great at messaging. If you read former President Donald Trump's posts on his ripoff version of Twitter, you'd think the economy is apocalyptic. However, if he had Biden's job numbers when he was in office, he would have never stopped bragging about it.

Gas is a lot cheaper, and inflation is cooling. Republicans don't want to take about that. They'd rather talk about Dylan Mulvaney.

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke about Biden's economy. Buttigieg displays how every Democrat should be discussing the economy.

"Seven in 10 say economic conditions are poor," host Dana Bash said. "Why is it that so many Americans don't seem to be feeling the benefit from Biden's economic policies that you're talking about?"

"Well, look, we're seeing extraordinarily low unemployment, some of the most job creation under any president ever," Buttigieg said. "We're seeing, by the way, with that also unusually high rates of job satisfaction. We've seen inflation falling."

"We've seen manufacturing returning to the U.S. Now, obviously, a lot of effort and a lot of money goes into negativity to try to get people focusing on other things, like some of the things that we're talking about in the culture wars that certain figures are bringing to the fore again and again, I think because they don't want to talk about the economic work that they're doing," he continued.

