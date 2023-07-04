The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Man's 100th Birthday Was For The Dogs

Robert Moore of San Jose, California, turned 100 years young last month. For his birthday, his family did something quite unusual. They put the word out about this dog lover's big day, and 200 dogs, and their hoomans, turned out for a parade in his honor. Mr. Moore was able to greet each and every dog personally and give them some pets. It was a beautiful day for the doggos and hoomans alike.

Oh, and by the way, my birthday is coming up next month (hint, hint).

Open thread below....

