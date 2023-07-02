Ro Khanna Shoots Down IRS Whistlebower

Articles

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna shot down an IRS whistleblower on ABC's This Week, because the actual U.S. attorney in charge of the Hunter Biden investigation did not validate his claims.

Guest host Jonathan Karl discussed House Republicans' lies that the investigation into Hunter Biden was compromised by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"The whistleblower is saying is that Weiss was appointed by Trump said that he was not the deciding official on this case. If that turns out to be true, doesn't that directly contradict what the Attorney General has said?" Karl asked.

"But Weiss is not saying that. Isn't this the source Weiss? I mean, if Weiss was saying that I would have a concern," Rep. Khanna said. "If Weiss was out there saying, I didn't have total authority, there was interference. But Weiss -- Weiss is the key person and he's not saying that and - there were charges that were pursued."

Karl ended the segment there.

Khanna is correct.

In fact, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware David Weiss pushed back against these allegations by sending a letter to House Republicans.

