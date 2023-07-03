The Not So Supreme Court

Articles

The Supreme Court of the United States decided to give off their Independence Day weekend by catering to the Republican Red and the White (Supremacists) and making the rest of us blue. They did this by declaring war on Blacks, LGBTQ (real or make believe), and the poor.

You know, whenever a state holds an election for a judicial seat, especially the supreme court, like in Wisconsin, I hear lots of comments about how electing judges is a bad idea. But when we have shitty judges, we only have to ride it out for 10 years before we can replace them. There is no out with these asshats that TFG embedded in the highest court of the land. Maybe it's time to rethink that.

