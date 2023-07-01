Trump Gets Very Special Greeting In Philly: 'F*ck You, Traitor!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 14:04 Hits: 6

Republican presidential hopefuls seem to be lining up to garner support from the Moms for Liberty extremist group. To Republicans, hanging out with bigots is a plus while campaigning. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in front of the Fascist, book-banning group to say the word 'woke' as many times as possible.

Then former President Donald Trump was greeted by protestors in Philadelphia with the chants, "Fuck you, traitor" and "Lock him up!" I'm sure that impressed the Moms, as there is no low bar for the paranoid group.

Protestors welcomed Donald Trump to the Moms For Liberty conference in Philadelphia with the chants:

“Fu*k you traitor.”pic.twitter.com/5zP1BXS7H7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 30, 2023

Moms for Liberty staunchly opposes instruction related to race and gender identity in the country's classrooms.

Last month, one chapter chair claimed President Biden wants to turn kids gay to hurt conservatives. And just like that -- boom, all the children are now gay!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/trump-gets-very-special-greeting-philly