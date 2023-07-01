The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Homophobic Wedding Website Creator Getting Demolished On Yelp

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Homophobic Wedding Website Creator Getting Demolished On Yelp

On Friday, the last day of the 2022-2023 Supreme Court term, 6 justices decided that it was totally ok for a business to discriminate against an entire protected class. The case involved a wedding website creator named Lorie Smith who didn't even have a potential client in mind - she was just preemptively asking if she could get approval to discriminate if she was able to. And the Court said "sure, girlfriend! discriminate all you want!"

Her company, 303 Creative LLC, was immediately demolished on Yelp. And rightfully so.

Read Dee R.'s review of 303 Creative on Yelp

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/homophobic-wedding-website-creator-2

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version