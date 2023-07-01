The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Internet Cracks Up As Trump And His Co-Conspirator Order Cheesesteaks

Former President Donald Trump was seen with his valet and co-conspirator Walt Nauta on Friday. They are not allowed to discuss the case with each other, and I'm sure they don't (wink wink). That would be wrong.

The twice-indicted President appears to have Nauta on a short leash. The pair ordered a cheesesteak at Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia. It's probably unusual for a defendant and co-conspirator to hang out all willy-nilly like they're besties and whatnot.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/07/internet-cracks-trump-and-his-co

