LNMC - Fortunate Son By Creedence Clearwater Revival

Sunday, 02 July 2023

Over the past year, the Supreme Court has declared war on women, Blacks, the poor and the LGBTQ+ community. They have, at best, taken away the independence of all these people, if not tried to dehumanize them. With Independence Day coming up, it's awfully hard to feel patriotic when Christofascists are hellbent in destroying the things that this country is supposed to stand for.

If they get to have their way, the only people with a voice will be the white landed gentry. What they don't understand is that there are many more of us than there are of these fortunate sons. And we vote.

