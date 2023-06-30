Dark Brandon Won't Let SCOTUS Stop Student Debt Relief

Articles

Friday, 30 June 2023

The Biden administration was clearly prepared for the Supreme Court decision to re-bury middle-class Americans in student debt because no sooner was the SCOTUS ruling announced than the administration revealed its new path forward.

You can read the details of Biden’s new plan here. But make sure to also enjoy him blasting the fat cats who pretend student loan relief is a giveaway to the privileged.

“I love the concern for the privileged,” Biden said with a sarcastic chuckle. He didn’t mention how privileged the conservative wing of the court is but he didn’t really have to given all the publicity about how they are raking in the undisclosed gifts, luxury travel and more from their wealthy pals hoping – and getting - favorable rulings.

“But I know who the student loan borrowers are in this country, so do all of you,” Biden continued. He cited a couple putting off having a child and young people putting off buying their first home because of their debt burden, as examples. In other words, people who don’t have mega-wealthy buddies willing to buy them houses or pay their tuition.

