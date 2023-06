Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 21:34 Hits: 2

A senior Russian general has been detained in Moscow in connection with the failed rebellion of Wagner head Yevgeny Progozhin over the weekend.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/29/1185140189/a-russian-general-is-believed-to-have-been-detained-in-connection-to-failed-rebe