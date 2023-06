Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 22:04 Hits: 2

North Carolina is part of the Democrats' strategy to make gains in 2024. But young voters in the state have mixed feelings about the party and President Biden.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/29/1185140092/democrats-want-the-young-north-carolina-vote-but-gen-zs-feelings-are-complicated