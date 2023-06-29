The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MAGA Prophet Wants His Rainbow Flags Back

Hank Kunneman, a self-proclaimed MAGA prophet and pastor who famously prophesied that Trump would be re-elected in 2020, told his followers that by allowing the LGBTQ community to use a rainbow flag, all their children are at risk.

Did you ever think in your lifetime, and those of you that are watching, that the very rainbow that God Himself brought to the earth as a sign of His mercy, His goodness, His covenant, His faithfulness, has now been perverted and brought to a place of brainwashing that children now do not know or understand the true meaning, or what the true rainbow is about?

How did it come about? Why was it created?

And if we keep being quiet, guess what's going to happen?

Your children are going to grow up, and they're going to continue to be mutilated at the hands of those in government that don't have a moral conscience. And we allow it.

Christian nationalists continue building the right-wing "grooming" meme to new heights by claiming the federal government wants you to mutilate your kids because of the Pride flag.

We know Kunneman believes he's talking to God, but I think it's not who he thinks.

