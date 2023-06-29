Ohio Republican Sentenced For Largest Bribery Scheme In State's History

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 22:10 Hits: 3

Former Republican Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder just received a 20-year prison sentence for the largest bribery scheme in the state's history. Former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges was also convicted in the $60 million bribery scheme.

NBC News reports:

A jury in Cincinnati found the two guilty of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering, after about 9-1/2 half hours of deliberations over two days.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said the government's prosecution team showed that "Householder sold the Statehouse, and thus he ultimately betrayed the people of the great state of Ohio he was elected to serve." He called Borges "a willing co-conspirator."

"Through its verdict today, the jury reaffirmed that the illegal acts committed by both men will not be tolerated and that they should be held accountable," Parker said.