Will SCOTUS Rule Against Gay Rights Based On The Plaintiff’s Lie?

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 22:10 Hits: 2

The Supreme Court will likely rule on Friday in favor of web designer and plaintiff Lorie Smith, backed by the extremist Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), largely based on her claim that she wants to make wedding sites but can’t because she’ll be forced to do so for gay couples. But it sure looks like she fabricated the one gay couple she claims asked her for one.

Raw Story has more:

Initially, no same-sex couple had asked her make a website for their wedding -- not surprising since she wasn't in the business of making wedding websites.

But after the case was filed, a same-sex couple named Stewart and Mike, according to court documents as The New Republic reports, did ask Smith for a wedding website. Stewart's name, email address, phone number, and even his website URL were included in the filings, yet no reporter appears to have ever contacted him to verify his story.

Until now.

