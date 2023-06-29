The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Biden Refutes Top-Down Economic Policy with ‘Bidenomics’

Category: World Politics Hits: 16

Biden Refutes Top-Down Economic Policy with ‘Bidenomics’ Here comes “Bidenomics,” President Joe Biden’s self-named plan to forge an economic future “for families and communities that have long been written off and left behind.” On Wednesday, he visited Chicago — a legendary city in the nation’s once-booming industrial and agricultural heartland — to introduce Bidenomics to the world. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington. Patsy Widakuswara contributed to this report.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-refutes-top-down-economic-policy-with-bidenomics-/7159645.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version