Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 20:48 Hits: 20

In Japan, there are growing concerns about the dominance of older politicians who lavish welfare spending on older voters, while young politicians are rare, in a situation dubbed "silver democracy."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/28/1184894573/the-growing-concern-of-japans-silver-democracy