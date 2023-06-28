The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Newsmax Makes A Truly Odd Excuse For Trump Tape

Now that Donald Trump has been caught dead to rights bragging, on tape, as he showed classified national security secrets to aides and a pair of ghostwriters inside his Bedminster, New Jersey, club and vacation home, Trump's still-loyal sycophants have to come up with brand new excuses for why their coup-attempting orange-hued god-king now caught giddily violating the Espionage Act for funsies is still not guilty.

Leave it to the Newsmax team to come up with the new defense.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/newsmax-makes-truly-odd-excuse-trump-tape

