Newsmax Makes A Truly Odd Excuse For Trump Tape

Now that Donald Trump has been caught dead to rights bragging, on tape, as he showed classified national security secrets to aides and a pair of ghostwriters inside his Bedminster, New Jersey, club and vacation home, Trump's still-loyal sycophants have to come up with brand new excuses for why their coup-attempting orange-hued god-king now caught giddily violating the Espionage Act for funsies is still not guilty.

Leave it to the Newsmax team to come up with the new defense.

“I could say this is a classified document. Doesn’t make it true. You know how Trump is. We don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/HoNaOkIhTw — Acyn (@Acyn) June 27, 2023 read more

