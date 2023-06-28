Fox News Asks The Magic Question: Did Trump Leak The Tape?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 21:31 Hits: 3

Fox News hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade disagreed on Wednesday about whether former President Donald Trump's team had leaked audio tapes believed to be evidence in the government documents case against him.

In a recording obtained by CNN, Trump can be heard discussing documents that might have included Iran attack plans.

For his part, Trump has denied sharing national security documents with unauthorized people.

"He said, he explained, look, my desk was loaded up with papers. I just held up a pile of papers," Doocy said of Trump. "So the president, former president, you got to figure if you're his defense attorney because he said so many things about these. And they're about to have a heart attack. And they probably have said to him a million times, do you really have to talk about that? Because the more you talk, the harder our job is."

"Well, he's very transparent," co-host Ainsley Earhardt argued. "And so his lawyers might not like it, but a lot of Americans do like it."

But Kilmeade suggested special counsel Jack Smith's team had leaked the audio recording.

"I just find it amazing is we never hear from Robert Herr's investigation," Kilmeade said, referring to a special counsel investigating classified documents turned over by President Joe Biden. "We always hear from Donald Trump's investigation. And just amazing, it always goes to New York Times and CNN."

"Well, maybe Trump's side is leaking," Doocy said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/fox-news-asks-magic-question-did-trump