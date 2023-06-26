Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 22:08 Hits: 7

It’s the final week of June and that means that we are anxiously awaiting the decisions in several high-profile Supreme Court cases. The remaining cases touch on issues including affirmative action, President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, business services to LGBTQ people and the power of state legislatures.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, we take a look at what various public opinion polls have found on affirmative action and ask whether it’s a good or bad use of polling. We also explore what to make of RFK Jr.’s relatively strong Democratic primary polling.

Plus, the Republican presidential primary field has grown again, with the addition of former Texas Rep. Will Hurd. He joins a crowded anti-Trump lane. So what’s up with all the anti-Trump candidates in a primary full of voters who like former President Donald Trump? And lastly, this weekend marked one year since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs. We consider how that decision itself may have changed public opinion.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-wait-so-do-americans-support-affirmative-action-or-not/