White House Takes a Bet on 'Bidenomics' Amid Americans' Pessimism on Economy

Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Ahead of President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection campaign, the White House is promoting the term "Bidenomics" to make the case that his policies to "grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out" have succeeded in taming inflation and lowering unemployment. "The share of working-age Americans in the workforce is higher now than it has been for 15 years," Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said Tuesday during a news briefing. "While we have more work to do, inflation has been coming down for 11 months in a row." She touted 13 million jobs created since Biden took office in February 2021 and an unemployment rate that has remained below 4% since February of this year. Recent economic indicators give the administration reasons to be hopeful. While inflation still poses a challenge, employers continue to hire, and consumer prices rose at a slower pace in May compared with the previous year. But so far most Americans do not share the administration's optimism. The most recent Ipsos poll shows Biden's approval rating remaining steady in the low 40s. The economy remains a top concern, and most are pessimistic about the direction of the country, a fact that Republicans have been eager to underscore. "It's frankly staggering to me that the president continues to have the audacity to say things like 'hardworking families are reaping the rewards' of his policies," Senate Republican Whip John Thune said earlier this month. "Hardworking families are certainly reaping something from the president's policies, but it isn't rewards." Disconnect from data The disconnect between economic data and how people are feeling about their financial well-being may be attributed to the fact that Americans are not digesting the good news, said Ipsos spokesperson Chris Jackson. He pointed to surveys measuring Americans' familiarity with positive economic developments such as low unemployment and falling inflation versus bad news such as supply chain issues and high inflation. "The bad news, everyone knows about. The good news, very few Americans know about," he told VOA. "In an environment like that, it's hard to make a compelling case that you're doing a good job, when nobody knows anything that's good." The administration is aware of the disconnect. On Wednesday, Biden will be in Chicago to deliver a speech explaining Bidenomics and trying to convince Americans that the economy is thriving under his leadership. The speech is part of a three-week push in which top officials will travel across the country to argue that legislation championed by the president is delivering results for Americans. This includes massive investments under the infrastructure law, the COVID-19 relief package and the CHIPS and Science Act that injects over $52 billion in semiconductor research, development, manufacturing and workforce development. Republicans believe some of the administration's policies are too costly and contribute to high inflation. They say that most of the job gains since 2021 were simply jobs that were being recovered from the pandemic, not new job creation. Still, the decision to brand the country's fortunes with the president's name reflects the administration's confidence that the trajectory is upward, and the economy will not fall into recession – at least before November 2024 when the presidential election will be held. Last week, the Federal Reserve paused its aggressive rate hike campaign for the first time in 18 months but signaled that the battle against inflation isn't over. More interest rate hikes are likely, even as early as July. Move over, Reaganomics Bidenomics is also an attempt to distinguish the president's and the Democrats' agenda from that of Republicans who favor cutting taxes and slashing government spending. Biden and his aides have often criticized former Republican President Ronald Reagan's agenda of lowering tax rates, deregulation and slashing spending on government programs. Since the push for Reaganomics in the 1980s, Republicans have credited low taxes with boosting corporate profits and ultimately all workers and the population in general. "He rejected trickle-down economics, the theory that tax cuts at the top would trickle down, that all we needed was for government to get out of the way," said Brainard, the director of Biden's economic council. "That failed approach led to a pullback of private investment from key industries, like semiconductors to solar. It led to a deterioration of the nation's infrastructure. And it led to a loss of a path to the middle class for too many Americans and too many communities around the country." Brainard said that in Chicago, the president will outline the main pillars of Bidenomics, including strategic investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure, clean energy and semiconductors; empowering and educating American workers, particularly those who have been previously marginalized; and promoting competition to lower costs and provide fair opportunities for small businesses. Just two weeks ago, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a proposed series of new tax breaks aimed at businesses and families, a proposal that would reverse some of Biden's legislative victories. Katherine Gypson contributed to this report.

