Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 21:14 Hits: 2

More than 120 Republican state lawmakers have been mailed envelopes containing white powder and threatening notes in Kansas, Tennessee and Montana. The FBI is investigating.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/27/1184655831/the-fbi-investigates-threatening-letters-with-white-powder-sent-to-gop-lawmakers