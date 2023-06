Articles

Tuesday, 27 June 2023

The Supreme Court ruled that state constitutions can protect voting rights in federal elections and states can enforce those provisions. This opinion should safeguard the 2024 election's integrity.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/27/1184655845/supreme-court-rejects-theory-giving-state-legislatures-unchecked-power-over-elec