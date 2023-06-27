GOP Rep Offers Lamest Defense Ever For Classified Docs Admission

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 19:50 Hits: 8

Tennessee GOP Rep. Tim Burchett gives one of the lamest excuses yet following the newly released recording of Trump acknowledging he mishandled “secret” military information that was not declassified, six months after leaving office. Burchett made an appearance on this Tuesday's Inside Politics on CNN, and after host Dana Bash played the recording of Trump basically admitting to a felony on tape, here's how Burchett responded:

BASH: Do you think someone who admits to showing classified information to another person who should not be seeing it, is a person who should be elected to be commander-in-chief again?

BURCHETT: Well, I think it's just Trump being Trump. Honestly, I mean, he's just showing his New York bravado there, obviously, for a female counterpart. I couldn't see who it was, but I don't put a lot of faith in that.

The odd thing about it is, the more people turn up the heat on Trump, the more his numbers go up. It's almost undescribable. You know when I get hit, I see my numbers plummet.

And so Trump's just, it's just just bizarro world. And Trump is obviously the one that always seems to benefit from it. It's almost uncanny, every time he gets hit with something, I see new polling numbers and he just keeps going up.

