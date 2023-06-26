McCarthy Throws Cold Water On George Santos' Re-election Bid

Articles

Monday, 26 June 2023

Qevin is waiting until 2024, and hoping his party's VOTERS do something about Santos. Coward.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is apparently not a fan of the embattled New York Rep. George Santos, and threw him under the bus on Fox News today.



In a sort of lightning round, Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade asked McCarthy if he was going to be part of George Santos' reelection campaign.

McCarthy chuckled.

"No, I am not," he said. "He shouldn't run for reelection."

McCarthy then boasted that Republicans will keep the seat in New York's 3rd congressional district with another Republican.

PS. You can thank Andrew Cuomo for helping deliver that district to Republicans.

