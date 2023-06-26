Marjorie Taylor Greene Has A Very Weird Excuse For Murders

Articles

Published on Monday, 26 June 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene held some sort of an ATF accountability field hearing in Florida to proclaim guns don't kill people , strict gun laws do.

These two are made for each other.

The purpose of this exercise is to attack the ATF, the Democratic party and President Biden by claiming they want to destroy the Second Amendment while funding Ukraine's defense against Russia.

That's who the Democrats are because the Democrats do not support the Second Amendment. That is really the underlying truth here. The Democrats will do everything they can to destroy the Second Amendment and take away your guns while they're funding a war in Ukraine to make sure that Ukrainians have their gun rights because they're being targeted.

Putin thanks you, Marge.

And then she put the cherry on top.

Memorial Day weekend, 53 people were shot, 11 people were killed.

Did you see the Democrat pundits on television screaming their heads off about mass shootings in Chicago? No, you didn't hear a thing about it and they don't dare report it. Why is that? Because it tells the truth that every single American knows. It tells the truth that strict gun laws actually create murder.

Greene claimed most gun thefts in America are in southern states because they all carry guns. That sort of makes sense if true, but Marge is incapable of seeing the irony in her statements.

