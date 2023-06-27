BREAKING: Trump Admits To Having Classified Documents In Audio

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 00:51 Hits: 10

CNN has released an audio recording of Trump acknowledging that he had “secret” military information that was not declassified, six months after leaving office. It is a key piece of Jack Smith's Mar-A-Lago documents case.

The recording aired Monday night on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” and includes new details — including a moment when Trump clearly indicates he was holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran.

“These are the papers,” Trump says in the audio recording. You can hear papers being shuffled.

It was disgusting to hear the ego massaging that was clearly part of the Trump staff job description.

“Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” a female staffer said.

“No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” Trump responded. "The pervert." (Imagine the sheer cognitive dissonance of Trump calling someone else a pervert.)

Trump’s statements on the audio recording, saying, “These are the papers,” and referring to something he calls “highly confidential” and appears to be showing others in the room, undercut Trump’s claims in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that he did not have any documents with him.

“There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” Trump told Baier.

“And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/breaking-trump-admits-having-classified