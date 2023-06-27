The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It Was Capitalism That Sunk The Titan Sub

Leigh McGowan, aka Politics Girl, takes a look at what happened to the ill-fated Titan sub. She points out that it was greed, arrogance and the ignoring of regulations that caused the owner and captain to take the sub down, despite all sorts of warnings and red flags. In other words, it was capitalism. The owner, Stockton Rush, took dangerous short cuts, worked around regulations and common sense, and thought he knew better than anyone else. In reality, all he saw was the big pay outs he was in line for. Rush paid the ultimate price for his greed. Sadly, he also took the lives of four other people as well.

Leigh is right. There are definitely lessons to be learned here.

Open thread below....

