Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 09:05 Hits: 10

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY's List, about how the pro-abortion rights group is seeking to protect access to reproductive care.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/26/1184267997/emilys-list-is-backing-democratic-female-candidates-who-support-abortion-rights