Trump Dances With The Devil At Wingnut Confab

Trump once again proclaimed himself to be the "most pro-life president ever" during the wingnut Faith & Freedom Coalition annual conference this Saturday and endorsed the idea of a national abortion ban.

On the first anniversary of the Dobbs abortion ruling, Donald Trump leaned into his self-proclaimed title as the “most pro-life president ever” to raucous applause from a packed ballroom of evangelical Christian activists.

“We terminated Roe v. Wade,” Trump said at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference Saturday, touting his appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices. “Every child born and unborn is a sacred gift from God.”

Given the polling on this issue and the hit Republicans took during the midterms, you'd think Trump and the rest of them would be moderating their stance, but they seem content to ignore the voters they're going to need to win a general election and preach to the choir instead:

Hailing the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade, Trump stressed that he appointed three justices who were pivotal votes in striking down the abortion rights ruling.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/trump-endorses-national-abortion-ban

